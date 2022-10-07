Letter: Taysha DeVaughan versus 'the ghost'

Early voting in Virginia began Sept. 23. I plan to cast my ballot for Taysha DeVaughan for U.S. House of Representatives.

Why? Southwest Virginia has been without effective representation for many years. Our elected representative, Morgan Griffith, no longer cares for his constituents. Instead he clings to the fairy tale about a stolen election in 2020. And his votes in Congress support his financial backers — pharmaceutical companies, medical organizations and defunct coal mining interests — rather than his citizens in Southwest Virginia.

Griffith is the ghost candidate. He refuses to attend town hall meetings. He only appears for photo ops at factories and schools where he takes credit for providing funds which he actually opposed in Congress. He’s a ghost because he’s never seen.

He’s also Mr. No. Griffith has voted against:

Right to Contraception Act.

Respect for Marriage Act.

The Resolution of Support for Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

The Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act.

The Affordable Insulin Now Act.

The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.

The list goes on and on.

Taysha DeVaughan lives in Big Stone Gap. She has gotten her hands dirty by working as a community organizer at AmeriCorps VISTA and as project manager at the Appalachian Community Fund. During the recent floods, Taysha left the campaign trail to organize relief efforts in Southwest Virginia. The ghost continued to pose for glamor photos. Big city lawyer Morgan Griffith lacks this understanding and empathy for voters.

Taysha will represent all of us. No one is in favor of abortion, but women have a right to make decisions about their own health. Our students have a right to learn about American history, even the uncomfortable parts. Americans deserve the same quality health care and low-cost medicines found in every developed country in the world. And we must confront climate change.

I hope you vote to retire Morgan Griffith and use your ballot to elect a new face with fresh ideas about improving our lives in Southwest Virginia. Let’s elect Taysha DeVaughan to represent Southwest Virginia in Washington, D.C.!

Ernie Bentley, Pilot