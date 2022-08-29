 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Teacher needs to take charge of her classroom

After reading Liz Shulman's [Aug. 24] article "Phones in my classroom have me worried about the future," I would hope so. I feel compelled to ask a question. Just who is in charge in your classroom? It reads as though you have abdicated your authority to the students, which means you are now on equal ground with the students. That never works. As a former teacher who was worried about students talking in class, I imagine that you are worried as phones "ring, buzz, vibrate and flash" during class. That seems extremely rude to me.

Common sense tells us that you must have their full attention for them to learn. Get rid of the phones and be in charge. 

Nancy Duke, Staunton

