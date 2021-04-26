 Skip to main content
Letter: Tech should work with UVA-Wise
I read with interest in the April 11 Roanoke Times editorial page ("An opportunity SW is missing") that you call upon UVa-Wise to solve Southwest Virginia's coal county economic issues.

Are you serious? Which of our state's flagship universities is located just up the road?

V.P.I. has one of the best engineering schools in the nation.

Why not engage UVa-Wise and V.P.I. into a joint endeavor to tackle these issues?

We need to spend our hard earned taxpayers' money in a wise fashion and not predicated upon the Editor's university preference.

William Wilson, Lynchburg

 

