Letter: Telescope's gifts worth the expense

I am writing in response to Marty Horne’s Aug. 21 letter ("Your tax dollars at work") which, after a passing acknowledgement of its accomplishment, laments the expenditures on the James C. Webb telescope and lists a few earthbound issues that might better have been addressed with that money. He has a point, and I could add a few others: famine in Yemen, suppression of women in Afghanistan, war in Ukraine, warming oceans, the coarsening tone of our public discourse.

Yet I happily admit to being thrilled when, after decades of work — among scientists collaborating around the world, and working through numerous problems, delays and budget shortfalls — an incredibly sophisticated instrument of perception was launched flawlessly into space from our little planet. After traveling nearly a million miles, it unfolded almost like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis and began sending back pictures of unfathomable scale and hallucinogenic beauty from far back in time.

Seeing these images I am, briefly at least, released from the compression of everyday life and the weight of the world’s problems to expand as far as I dare into a contemplation of this mind-bogglingly enormous and beautiful universe.

In my view, the James C. Webb telescope is and will be well worth the money.

Larry Bechtel, Blacksburg