UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

V.

DONALD J. TRUMP

Defendant.

Reads the indictment ...

We, you, me, us are the United State of America and, as such, are the victims of that former guy's (tfg's) crime. As victims, we should have an unequivocal right to attend his criminal trial. Of course, we the victims, can't all fit into the courthouse. Therefore, the only way we, the victims, can observe the trial of the accused is by way of a broadcast of the proceedings via television. Allowing cameras in the courtroom squares with the purpose of the Sixth Amendment, which guarantees a public trial.

I feel certain a large majority of the citizens of the United State of America want the proceedings televised, as does the defendant's legal team. John Lauro, attorney for tfg, in a FOX News interview on Aug. 3, has also called for a televised trial and stated, "We want to see a fair trial. The government has an obligation to ensure a fair trial..." Amen, Mr. Lauro.

Therefore, in hopes of seeing tfg's fair trial televised, I will be writing our two senators, Mr. Kaine & Mr. Warner, as well as our 6th District's Rep. Ben Cline, advising them they should pursue measures to ensure tfg's trial is broadcast.

I hope my fellow citizens will do the same.

As Justice Louise Brandeis said, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.”

Stephen M. Hatchett, Roanoke

Editor's note: Federal court proceedings cannot be photographed or broadcast under existing rules.