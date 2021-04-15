Letter: Tell the other side of the story about Starlink

Regarding the article on March 22 about Elon Musk’s Starlink, I’d appreciate hearing from the critics, too.

I have many questions: How high are these satellites?

Do they interfere with bird migration?

Do the lights confuse nocturnal animals?

Who owns the skies?

How can Musk just fill inner space with all that junk that may be irrelevant in a few years?

What about airplane interference?

Do they fall to Earth at some point?

Every news story has several sides, don’t forget sustainability and environmental concerns in future stories.

Wendy Brubaker, Monroe