Letter: Tell the truth

Some Republican congressional leaders opposed impeachment of President Trump, suggesting that it would be too divisive, but instead suggest a censure as the remedy.

Firstly, the fact that a censure was offered is an explicit expression of the President's guilt by his own party leadership.

Secondly, it seems a hollow argument for Republicans to express concern about divisiveness when they, with the lead of the former president, have engineered perhaps the most divisive activity in our nation in recent memory with the false claims of election fraud that led to the riotous activity at the Capitol.

If congressional Republicans are truly serious, they should consider the advice of Republican Senator Romney who said the best way to avoid this divisiveness is to TELL THE AMERICAN PEOPLE THE TRUTH, that Joe Biden won the presidency in a free and fair election as certified by all 50 states.

I call on local Congressman Morgan Griffith (and all the other Virginia Republican congressmen for that matter) to do the right and honorable thing, serve as an example to our citizens, our children and his Republican compatriots, and TELL THE TRUTH. If not, he should resign from Congress and the legal profession.

John Koropchak, Salem