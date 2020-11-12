Letter: Tell us again how bad COVID-19 is

Go dig in your morgue for 1918 and do an article about how bad COVID-19 is.

In 1918 a horrific pandemic spread across the world. It affected the respiratory of everyone who caught it and could be spread through particles in the air – no one was safe. Sound familiar?

During the pandemic of 1918 and 1919 people were asked to wear masks and stay away from one another as it was the only way to ensure safety. That being said, there were plenty of people who ignored this rule – some even ended up in prison.

There are four ways for disease to enter the body – the respiratory system, the eyes, the skin and open sores or wounds.

Even with masks it is estimated that 500,000,000 got Spanish flu, aka influenza, worldwide, with estimated 50,000,000 deaths of which about 650,000 deaths in the United States per the CDC website.

Roanoke Times, NOW, TELL US AGAIN HOW BAD COVID-19 IS?

Albert Shumate, Dublin

Contact Karen Belcher at karen.belcher@roanoke.com or 981-3402.