Terry Holland's fingerprints are all over the sport of college basketball, and will remain for years to come.

His brilliance as a coach and as a leader was evident not just through on-court accomplishments at Virginia and Davidson, but also in how he positioned both programs for long-term success that has now spanned multiple generations.

Later, as an athletic director, he continued to advocate for the sport he loved and served as a valued mentor to countless coaches.

We will remember Terry Holland always and forever.

Terry Holland, RIP.

Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach, Florida