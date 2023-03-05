Terry Holland's fingerprints are all over the sport of college basketball, and will remain for years to come.
His brilliance as a coach and as a leader was evident not just through on-court accomplishments at Virginia and Davidson, but also in how he positioned both programs for long-term success that has now spanned multiple generations.
Later, as an athletic director, he continued to advocate for the sport he loved and served as a valued mentor to countless coaches.
We will remember Terry Holland always and forever.
Terry Holland, RIP.
Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach, Florida