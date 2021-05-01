Letter: Terry McAuliffe is a champion for education

As a former teacher, I can attest to the dire need for a bold investment into Virginia’s education system. In particular, we need to address access to broadband internet and teacher pay. These issues have plagued the Commonwealth for some time; however, the COVID-19 pandemic has made them all the more glaring.

Even before the pandemic our rural areas were already facing a lack of broadband access in comparison to the rest of the Commonwealth, deepening the economic and educational divides in these communities. Virtual learning is crucial for keeping students and their families safe from COVID-19; however, it has also displayed how a lack of internet access can hurt our students. They are unable to receive the same education and become increasingly at risk of falling through the cracks.

In spite of being the seventh wealthiest state in the country, Virginia’s teachers have an average salary that is 12% behind the national average, ranking 32nd in the nation according to the Virginia Education Association. This is unacceptable considering how much we ask of our teachers as educators but also mentors and caretakers for our students. How can we hope to overcome our current teacher shortage and attract the best and brightest educators when we fail to compensate them appropriately? It is not only fair, but also in our best interest as a Commonwealth to increase teacher pay so that we can bring in and keep the strong, dedicated teachers that will improve our students, economy, and future.