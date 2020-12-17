 Skip to main content
Letter: Terry McAuliffe not worthy of reelection as Governor
Letter: Terry McAuliffe not worthy of reelection as Governor

Terry McAuliffe, you disregarded your constituents in Southwest Virginia when you sold out and welcomed Mountain Valley Pipeline into the steep mountains and narrow valleys of our rural communities. Money became more important to you than our livelihoods, and our very lives for that matter, as many of us are now left to live in the blast and evacuation zones. Our properties that in many cases have been passed down in for generations, have been taken by eminent domain and we have been forced to give them up for a song.

I would never again trust you to do what is right. And I will fight your nomination with everything I've got, every inch of the way. You are not fit to be back in office.

Karolyn W. Givens, Newport, Virginia

 

