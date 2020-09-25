 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you for the opportunity to vote
Letter: Thank you for the opportunity to vote

Today, I had the good fortune to vote at the Pulaski County Registrars' office. The experience allowed me to observe the quiet dignity of a job well done.

These offices throughout the state are the better and necessary angels of our democracy. In these risky times, the emotion I felt when walking out the door compels me to affirm this feeling with a firm thank you for all you have done to make it possible for us to vote safely.

IKE JEANES

PULASKI

