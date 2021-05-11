Letter: Thank you, Michael Ruth

Roanoke has one of, if not the best, small businesses in the USA

. Many who read this will already agree as the service of Michael Ruth of "Shoe Doctor," right off Electric Road (5207 Bernard Drive, Roanoke) is incomparable!

From the moment one speaks with him on the telephone until the first face to face meeting, the impression is always the same. His enthusiasm for assisting the consumer is always "over the top" and his ability to work with shoes and anything leather is astounding. When most say, "we don't do that anymore," Michael is saying "bring it on!"

I was only introduced to his services earlier this year through another trusted service provider and have since been there at least five times with other tasks that are menial to many shops but ones that he shows great interest in resolving.

His services in the Valley goes back over 30 years and this community owes him a tremendous and collective "THANK YOU" for being an outstanding business operator, a great American and someone I consider to be of outstanding professional character. Additionally, he has served many, many Virginia beauty pageant winners due to the numerous pageants held in Roanoke over the years as indicated by the dozen or more autographed pictures in his shop in appreciation of his service to them.