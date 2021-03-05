Letter: Thank you, President Trump

President Donald Trump, for the past four years our United States has been one of the strongest economies we've experienced in our lives. Thank you for supporting our nation's law enforcement organizations and understanding how difficult their job really is. Thank you for quelling the flood of illegal immigration and bringing to justice thousands of criminals.

Thank you for giving corporations a reason to come back to America to make our own products and put America back to work. Thank you for bringing our troops home and your never ending commitment to strengthen our military. Thank you for your tax relief and our energy independence.

Thank you, Donald Trump, for being the best president ever.

George N. Gates, Lexington