My wife has been working forced overtime for the past 14 months as a physician.

She was returning from a meeting on a recent Monday where she had learned that her grueling work schedule was going to continue due to a failed recruiting effort when the car she was driving was struck by another driver who ran a red light.

Salem law enforcement officers treated her with such fine care. This was a bright light in a bleak episode of our lives. Thank you so much for how you all conducted yourselves.

Matthew Keele, Salem