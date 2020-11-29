 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you, Vietnam veterans
Letter: Thank you, Vietnam veterans

It was nice to see the Veterans Voices and to read their stories.

I was disappointed that there were no stories about Vietnam veterans.

It reminds me of the way the Vietnam veterans were treated on their return from the war. There were no “thank you’s,” no parades and no “welcome homes.” We were rejected by the very people we were fighting for.

Many were called “baby killers,” spit at and looked at as criminals.

After 54 years I still wake up some nights with a sweaty pillow. I have reoccurring dreams of things that happened there, no person should have. A loud bang will make me want to dive for cover.

Since I know there are Vietnam veterans out there that would like to hear the words “thank you,” I say to them “thank you” and “welcome home.”

Ed Hayes, Christiansburg

