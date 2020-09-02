Letter: Thank you

I am most grateful for your editorial of July 16, "Why is virus still here?," and the letter to the editor on July 20, "The problem is in our heart." In his letter William (Bill) Overstreet states that only the love of God can change the heart.
Your key statement "When did Americans become so weak that so many people refuse to come to the common defense?" reminds me that in the Scriptures we are exhorted to lay down our lives for the brethren.
We call ourselves a Christian nation, by analogy a people who demonstrate the love of God to other nations. Are we doing this in this present hour?
I sorely wonder about the Church, the Body of Christ, in America. We give much cause to grieve - may we not become a cause for lament. By His mercy only, we will not.
CAROL COLLETT-WHITE
ROANOKE
