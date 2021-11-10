Letter: Thankful for dedicated Roanoke Times journalists

This letter is long overdue. As a subscriber since the early ’70s, I enjoyed being informed by the likes of Ben Beagle, George Kegley, Buster Carrico and Bill Brill. I was privileged to bring my business and marketing classes to tour the bureau back when the paper was printed in Roanoke via Linotype.
I enjoy music reviews of Tad Dickens, photojournalism of Matt Gentry and Don Petersen. As a local elected official, I had positive relationships with Sam Wall and Yann Ranaivo. Local news media plays an important role in our democracy. Print media faces many challenges. I feel fortunate to have been served by some particularly reader responsive journalists.
Ray Cox and I go a long way back first as a sports writer and lately as a features journalist. I wanted to know who was responsible for placing flags on all the Interstate 81 overpasses right before Memorial Day. He delivered.
Mike Gangloff consistently provides depth and context reporting on courts and public safety. Years back he reported on safety conditions at Lynchburg Foundry and impacts in adjacent neighborhoods of pollution. Mike was always willing to dig below the surface to share both sides of the coin with his stories.
Dan Casey’s talent to entertain and inform has me looking forward to what he will share next. Part humorist, satirist, consumer reporter, and serious investigative reporter — he provides information and understanding on everyday services that range from the Virginia Department of Transportation to the U.S. Postal Service. I had the good fortune of him taking an interest in helping me with Rolling Stones tickets. What resonated most with me was his genuine concern about me — not the issue — building trust and integrity.
All these journalists really do “get it.” They are not fake — rather they are reader responsive professionals that truly understand our society depends on credible information delivered with a mixture of reality tempered with humor.
Readers are fortunate to have these dedicated individuals plugging along in an industry under stress from so many economic and societal stressors. Thanks seems trivial in recognizing the contributions of dedicated news journalists. I am honored to extend my thanks. Keep up the good work.
Bruce E. Brown, Christiansburg