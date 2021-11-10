Letter: Thankful for dedicated Roanoke Times journalists

This letter is long overdue. As a subscriber since the early ’70s, I enjoyed being informed by the likes of Ben Beagle, George Kegley, Buster Carrico and Bill Brill. I was privileged to bring my business and marketing classes to tour the bureau back when the paper was printed in Roanoke via Linotype.

I enjoy music reviews of Tad Dickens, photojournalism of Matt Gentry and Don Petersen. As a local elected official, I had positive relationships with Sam Wall and Yann Ranaivo. Local news media plays an important role in our democracy. Print media faces many challenges. I feel fortunate to have been served by some particularly reader responsive journalists.

Ray Cox and I go a long way back first as a sports writer and lately as a features journalist. I wanted to know who was responsible for placing flags on all the Interstate 81 overpasses right before Memorial Day. He delivered.

Mike Gangloff consistently provides depth and context reporting on courts and public safety. Years back he reported on safety conditions at Lynchburg Foundry and impacts in adjacent neighborhoods of pollution. Mike was always willing to dig below the surface to share both sides of the coin with his stories.