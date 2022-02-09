Letter: Thankful for new administration in Richmond

I am a veteran of 40 years as a teacher for the Roanoke County Public Schools and a past president of the Roanoke County Education Association and two-term president of the Virginia Council for the Social Studies.

At one time I took great pride in my association membership and being a lifetime member of the National Education Association. Pride that we were not a union and not subject to the pressure of liberal socialists of the corrupted leaders in Washington.

I loved my field of teaching that I had devoted my life to. Likewise for my wife, who also taught for the county for 40 years. But now we are concerned about what has happened to it.

That is why I express my relief and happiness over the new Roanoke County School Board as well as the newly elected governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, all brilliantly aware of where our education system came from and how it was created.

Union leaders, do your research. The groundwork of Virginia schools was laid by parents who Thomas Jefferson listened to. Not a group of greed-filled politicians and education pedagogues who felt they could control the thinking of our children to be anti-our nation and anti-God. Virginia woke up last November and threw off the dark dictatorship foisted upon us by liberal socialists.

I pray this movement will spread across the nation come our elections this November. I say "God Bless America" as God is blessing Virginia.

Fred Eichelman, Salem