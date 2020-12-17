Letter: Thanks a lot, ACC network

I'm really starting to hate the ACC network! Last night, like most nights the Hokies played this year, I was forced to "watch" the Hokies play the Hoos on the radio. Why? Because the game was not available on any channels that I actually get, even though I already spend close to $200/month for TV (and Internet) - Comcast. To watch their games, apparently I need to get something additional - e.g. YouTube TV, or Roku+Live, because, apparently, I'm not paying enough already to see the Hokies play.
It was not possible to go to games this year, thanks to the pandemic. It would really have been nice to be able to watch these games on TV, but I could not do that thanks to the ACC network.
Thanks a lot!
Dave Noller, Blacksburg
