Letter: Thanks a lot, ACC network

I'm really starting to hate the ACC network! Last night, like most nights the Hokies played this year, I was forced to "watch" the Hokies play the Hoos on the radio. Why? Because the game was not available on any channels that I actually get, even though I already spend close to $200/month for TV (and Internet) - Comcast. To watch their games, apparently I need to get something additional - e.g. YouTube TV, or Roku+Live, because, apparently, I'm not paying enough already to see the Hokies play.