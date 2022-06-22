 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks for a successful food drive

Thanks to the community of the Roanoke Valley — including Rocky Mount, Vinton, Bedford, Buena Vista, Covington and Clifton Forge — for your donations of nonperishable foods for the 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which was held on May 14. We had a fantastic collection of 188,108 pounds of food to replenish the empty shelves at the local food pantries!

Thank you to all the city letter carriers, rural letter carriers and other postal employees who donated your time and energy to collect the food on the biggest one-day food drive in America! It takes everyone working together to have success such as this. Your efforts are greatly appreciated!

Jenny Hall, President NALC Branch 524, Roanoke

