Letter: Thanks for a wonderful article

I thought, initially, it would be a nice article about a teacher but after several paragraphs it changed into a very special article about a teacher who was transformed by his teacher. Yes, I cried my way through the rest of the article. Then I read it to my husband and he cried also.

My husband is a retired teacher and misses his students every day. Now every time I just look at the article I start crying again. I want to emphasize one thing. Jerretta Wilson is an angel. It was noted in the article that Mr. Swann needed transportation for his student teaching. Ms. Wilson could have given him a car but no, she got up early and picked him up and dropped him off before she went to work. She sacrificed her sleep and this allowed them to spend time together while she drove. That impressed me. She made such an incredible impact on his life and now he makes an incredible impact on other children's lives.