Letter: Thanks for article on Suttie
Letter: Thanks for article on Suttie

A big thank you to The Roanoke Times, and the two writers, Casey Fabris and Tad Dickens, for the great article on World War II Veteran, Suttie Economy, a friend of mine.

Suttie was truly an active World War II veteran and deserves all the thanks and praise we can bestow on him for all his efforts in the winning of World War II.

Again, a tremendous thank you to Suttie Economy. I am also a World War II veteran and thank him for everything he did after World War II.

James M. (Jim) Warren III, Roanoke

 

