Letter: Thanks for bookends to Flowers' feminism tirade

What a sour and unfulfilling life Christine Flowers apparently leads ("Why I think feminism is a farce," Oct. 2 column). She has reduced to what she believes is its literature's lowest level, any contributions "feminism" has made to all genders.

Thank you, Roanoke Times, for placing this shrewish column between that of Leonard Pitts' recounting of 6-year-old Ruby Bridges' 1960 court-ordered desegregation of a New Orleans school, and the story of LA kindergarten teacher Helen Hulick, who, in 1938, refused to wear a dress (instead of her customary trousers) into a courtroom and was jailed for her actions. Nice bookends to Ms. Flowers' pinch-faced tirade.

Vicki Turner, Lexington

 

