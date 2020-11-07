 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks for editorial on the Monarch butterfly
Letter: Thanks for editorial on the Monarch butterfly

Congratulations on the wonderful editorial on Oct. 11: "26 generations ago."

The editorial, "Saving the Monarch," made clear why this butterfly is so important.

* Saves the whole ecosystem that supports the Monarch

* Helps to maintain pollination of important food crops

* Allows us to continue to appreciate the wonderful mystery migration of the Monarch

So, PLEASE, as a tribute to this wonderful butterfly -- even if you don't like milkweed -- allow some to grow in your yard. It's the only food item that the larvae of the Monarch can eat, and also supports other butterflies and bees.

Again, thank you for this great editorial.

Marquita K. Hill, Blacksburg

