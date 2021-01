Thank you for having a front-page feature on the support and service funeral workers give the community in this pandemic.

I definitely agree that funeral personnel are, and should be, called first responders. This title is long overdue. It should have been given to them after 9-11 with 2,973 memorial services, hurricanes Katrina with 1,836 dead and Maria with 5,740 dead, in the aftermath in Puerto Rico, and now COVID at 343,593 dead.