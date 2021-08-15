Letter: Thanks for getting COVID-19 vaccine

My husband has almost died more than once since January. He had a very leaky mitral valve and is in atrial fibrillation. He was on dialysis for about three months, but not now. We are both fully vaccinated. We have been richly blessed.

Our children and grandchildren are not allowed to visit until they have their shots. We had joyful visits with those who complied.

Every so often, God sends a plague on mankind to show us that He is God and we are not. Enter the coronavirus. He also works in the minds of scientists to enable them to overcome the plague as He did with Dr. Jonas Salk and the polio vaccine. We no longer have to fear this disease because of the vaccine.

Many people say that the vaccine has not been proven. More people have died from COVID-19 than in all the wars we have fought as a nation. When people started to get vaccinated the death rate slowed down dramatically. Sounds like proof to me.

I have heard it said that if it is God’s will I will not get the virus. God provided the means by which we could avoid this plague. Remember that Satan is cunning and the author of lies. He deceived Eve in the Garden of Eden by mixing a little truth with a whole lot of lies so the perception is truth.