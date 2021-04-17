 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks for Giesen tribute
Letter: Thanks for Giesen tribute

I read your tribute to Pete Giesen this morning (April 7 editorial) with tears as we have lost a great Virginian.

I arrived in Virginia in 2005 as the new CEO for Lutheran Family Services (now known as enCircle). Pete was a board member who met me in Richmond that August to introduce me to various government leaders. During our day together we ate lunch at the cafeteria in the Assembly building. Pete said that the Latino family who operated the cafeteria did not get much business in the summer and he wanted to support them. Your editorial did a superb job of telling how he valued and worked for equal treatment for all who live in Virginia.

Thank you for this tribute. We do need more politicians like Pete Giesen.

Julie Swanson, Roanoke

 

