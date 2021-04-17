Letter: Thanks for Giesen tribute

I arrived in Virginia in 2005 as the new CEO for Lutheran Family Services (now known as enCircle). Pete was a board member who met me in Richmond that August to introduce me to various government leaders. During our day together we ate lunch at the cafeteria in the Assembly building. Pete said that the Latino family who operated the cafeteria did not get much business in the summer and he wanted to support them. Your editorial did a superb job of telling how he valued and worked for equal treatment for all who live in Virginia.