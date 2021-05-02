Letter: Thanks for Lewis and Clark coverage

I am writing in response to the article, “Historians work to track Lewis and Clark member,” in the Roanoke Times March 22 edition.

Here’s a shout-out to Sue Clausen-Wicker for recognizing the work of April Martin, Pulaski County Chair and Board Member for the Virginia Lewis and Clark Legacy Trail, and her research to uncover the mystery of Expedition member, William Werner (Warner).

The role of these volunteer County Chairs in all twelve counties currently participating in the trail project has been monumental to trail development and implementation these past ten years.

We invite The Roanoke Times to cover other Lewis and Clark “new discoveries” and trail activities in Southwest Virginia communities as they unfold, all occurring because of the work of these individuals.

For example, how about a story on the three Lewis and Clark-connected historic sites in Montgomery County and the possibility of an old tavern being a fourth, currently being researched by its county chair?

Or, the location of McConkeys Tavern in Rockbridge County, the work of the volunteers who undertook the initial investigation and the County Chair who verified their findings through review by two other notable historians in the area;