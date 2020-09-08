Letter: Thanks for Roanoke County Registrar's office information

I would like to thank the Times for its coverage of the relocation of the Roanoke County election office (August 13) as well as its coverage of the potential challenges for voting by mail during this election season. Even during ordinary times, knowing where to contact election officials is a critical piece of information for voters. In these challenging days, it is significantly more so. If voters are doubly concerned about voting in person and submitting an absentee ballot by mail, knowing the physical location of the election office enables two options. First, absentee ballots can be returned to that office rather than relying on mail delivery. Please note: a voter must submit the ballot to election officials in-person and present a valid ID. A second option is to vote in-person at the election office, beginning Friday, September 18 and continuing until Saturday, October 31. The hours for the Roanoke County election office are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Special Saturday hours will also be included on the two Saturdays before the election: October 24 and October 31. Hours may vary at other election offices, so voters should check with their specific locations. Roanoke City election offices are located at 317 Kimball Ave. N.E.
As a Cave Spring area Roanoke County voter who is unfamiliar with Vinton, I wanted to be certain I could locate the new office. So I made a trial run with the assistance of Google maps. The picture included in the Times article is a wonderful help. When I found the building it did not, as yet, have signage indicating its transformation into an election office. I’m guessing that’s in the works. May this location serve Roanoke County citizens well in enabling the precious gift and right of the vote.
NANCY MORRIS
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!