To all those involved at the Berglund Center COVID-19 shot center, THANK YOU.

I have been "shot twice" and both times the set up at Berglund was well organized, well timed and professional.

Kudos to the Allegany-Roanoke Health Department, the medical professionals, volunteers, medical students, the U.S. Army and administrators of the Berglund Center for your service to our community and assistance to its members.

You're the BEST!

Rosemary Larsen, Roanoke