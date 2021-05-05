Letter: Thanks for story on candy darter

The front page of the Saturday, April 10 Roanoke Times was devoted to of all things, a FISH ("Critical habitat for candy darter")! And a good deal more about this fish, the candy darter, and photos on a following page--understandably this fish was a special one--with many rainbow type colors and glowing large fins.

These fish are found in a majority of the 370 streams in Va. and West Va. but unfortunately these are streams suffering from erosion and other ongoing damaging work by the many years of a project known as the MVP. There is no doubt that the colorful interesting fish is threatened and already losing population where they were once prevalent.

What matters in my opinion is that we humans experience deep understanding of life which may be called spiritual ecology by recognizing and studying such creatures on a deep level that can be called spiritual ecology--the fish and other living creatures are not here to be available for destruction for a useless overspent probably useless in the wrong run by this project--there was much to learn and grow wiser from the excellent way the writer portrayed the fish and the dangers it is now facing--even unto extinction.

Thanks to The Roanoke Times, my favorite newspaper, and to Laurence Hammack, writer of the featured article. I advise anyone reading this letter to find a way online or other ways to read it.

Alwyn Moss, Blacksburg