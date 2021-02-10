 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks for vaccine clinic
Letter: Thanks for vaccine clinic

I would like to thank all the healthcare workers, volunteers and all personnel that made the COVID vaccination a huge success this past weekend. Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital should be commended for the excellent job they did organizing this event. They should be used as an example of how to run a vaccination clinic to other states and healthcare systems.

I have watched on TV in other areas people waiting for hours, camping in cars. This weekend my husband and I were vaccinated as were five other family members at different times and on different days. All commented how easy it was! Thank you again Carillion. Everyone please get your vaccine.

Joanne Hines, Salem

 

