Letter: Thanks to all involved in Ironman Triathlon

I wanted to say a big thank you to all the people involved in the IRONMAN Triathlon on June 6. What a special day it was from my vantage point as a relay team member. It was such a well organized event in every aspect and I don’t think it could be improved.

I really think Virginia’s Blue Ridge was on display and came through with flying colors. From seeing the sun come up at Carvins Cove to biking on the Blue Ridge Parkway to speeding through Vinton on the way to Riverside, with spectators ringing cowbells, waving and yelling, it was a special day in the valley.

My hat is off to the law enforcement, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Carilion, volunteers, planners and really everyone involved. My team was so excited that within 24 hours we had registered for 2022, and I bet we won’t be the only ones!

Tim Shank, Daleville