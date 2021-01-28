 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks to all who made vaccine clinic happen
A great thanks to Carilion Clinic, the Alleghany-Roanoke Health District and the Virginia Department of Health for delivering COVID-19 vaccines to many people in the Roanoke area. Today, my husband and I were fortunate to receive vaccines at an event held at the Berglund Center. We were seen quickly and efficiently by the staff, many of whom wore Carilion Clinic identification badges.

As more than 400,000 people have died from COVID-19 and many people await vaccines, we are fortunate to have gotten our first injection and fortunate to have our local organizations work together to deliver the vaccine! A great place to live! Thanks again to all the individuals who have made this happen.

Rebecca Clark, Roanoke

 

