Letter: Thanks to those who helped on Hunton marker

Having a deep interest in our region’s history, it was my privilege to apply for state historic markers that recognize the Hunton Life Saving and First Aid Crew and the Roanoke Life Saving and First Aid Crew. The Hunton Crew, started by Alexander A. Terrell, is believed to have been the first all-Black volunteer rescue squad in the nation, while the Roanoke Crew was the very first independent, all-volunteer rescue squad in the nation due to the efforts of Julian Stanley Wise. Each represents a key “first” in American history and a cherished place in the Roanoke Valley’s past and present.

The Hunton Crew marker was unveiled on Sept. 28 and is located at 28 Wells Ave. N.W., and the Roanoke Crew marker was unveiled on Oct. 6 and is located in the 300 block of Luck Avenue, Southwest.

I want to publicly thank those that supported my efforts. For the funding of the markers, I am grateful to the Carilion Clinic Foundation and its Executive Director Kay Strickland and to Roanoke Emergency Medical Services and the late Ken Harper of that organization.