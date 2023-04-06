This responds to “Militia promotes fear, not safety” (March 26) by Donna StClair of Forest, who fears that some gun enthusiasts will run amok.

Her first jump from reality is when she speaks of “apparent” illegal violations, which are never substantiated. If the “militia” helps with downed trees and locates lost kids, good for them. In a democracy, things get messy. There are folks who define themselves with guns but never hurt anyone. Tolerance is the word.

She quibbles that you can’t appropriate your county’s name as part of your identity, such as “The Bedford County Fiddler.” Let’s arrest that fiddler before he gets out of tune — he’s a clear and present danger! Everybody will know that the “militia” is an unofficial hobby group. As for “wearing the name of Bedford Co. Militia”: Harry Truman said in his memoirs, “The militia became the National Guard,” so let’s not get all bent out of shape here. The American people are not stupid.

She complains of anonymity. I’m sure that the sheriff knows names and addresses.

She complains of “politically radical” folks, but it’s OK for “moderate” Hillary Clinton to slander public figures she abhors and flip off society like a queen from her New York estate while George Soros immorally makes and breaks judges and DAs?

Folks, we have way bigger injustices to worry about than a hobby group.

Robert A. Young, Roanoke County