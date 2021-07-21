 Skip to main content
Letter: That's scary
Letter: That's scary

Re: “Bedford County musters a militia” (June 27 news story),

According to Jonathan Falls, commander of the Bedford County Militia which conducted its annual muster June 26, the group is not “scary.”

They are “concerned citizens” who “support the community” by clearing up roads after storms or helping with search and rescue efforts. However, a flyer announcing the muster requests that members bring unloaded AR-15s, which are “most suitable for service.” Really?

Supervisor John Sharp states that “You … might need a higher capacity magazine or an AR-15 style weapon. …. You all understand the importance of why we need it. And it’s not for hunting.” Sharp just said the quiet part out loud. Now that’s scary.

Lynn Schleupner, Boones Mill

 

