Letter: The 75-year-legacy of the Veterans Health Administration

The Salem VA Health Care System has been providing health care to America’s Veterans since being commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934 as part of the then-recently formed Veterans Administration. In 1946, following World War II, the VA established the Department of Medicine and Surgery – which later became today’s Veterans Health Administration (VHA), which turns 75 this year.

The VA health care system has grown from 54 hospitals in 1930 to more than 1,600 facilities today, including 144 VA Medical Centers and 1,232 outpatient sites of care.

For 75 years, Veterans have trusted VHA to meet their unique health care needs. VA’s world-class health care professionals and researchers have worked together to make sure that VA health care keeps up with the changing nature of service-related injuries and illnesses.

For thousands of Veterans in rural Southwest Virginia, the Salem VA Health Care System provides care for everything from cancer care, to mental health, rehabilitation, and women’s health.

Working with our Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Lynchburg, Danville, Tazewell, Staunton, and Wytheville, the Salem VA Health Care System is proud to provide health care to more than 35,000 of America’s Heroes from World War II to today.