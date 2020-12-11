Letter: The American people have spoken

The time has come for the president to acknowledge the winner of the 2020 election as Joe Biden. The president has been defeated by the votes of the American people (not Joe Biden) and his personal antics of legal suits is nothing more than a temper tantrum like a kindergartner on the playground. How embarrassing and inappropriate for our current leader. The actions of the president look more like a dictatorship than a democracy. The primary difference in government in the United States has been the trust in the elected representatives to be professional and honest with the people. Mr. President (and GOP), be the bigger person and tell the truth in that the American people have selected another leader for the next four years. (And the same goes for other Republican elected representatives; it is OK and right to tell the truth.)
There was a reason the responsibility of elections rests with the states and today is a good example of how smart the forefathers of our nation were in writing our government system of checks and balances.
As a person that has supported many GOP candidates across time, this is a disgrace to the party and those who support it. Change now, move forward with the next 70 days and perhaps some good things can be accomplished before your term expires. Dignity is a quality the American people expect from our elected officials. The American people have spoken, and despite your dislike, should be acknowledged.
John Bingham, Roanoke
