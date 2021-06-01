Letter: The answer is Trumpistan

In response to your questions from “Lessons from the Ohio Valley” (May 25 editorial): The answer is Trumpistan.

Most of the municipal leaders in Southwest and Southside Virginia are attempting to govern in Trumpistan, where the Trump Cult rules.

To those in the Trump Cult the climate crisis and the decline of fossil fuels is the result of a Liberal conspiracy. Some of those leaders worship Donald and some are just in fear of him and his mob. The result is the same.