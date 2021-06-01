 Skip to main content
Letter: The answer is Trumpistan
Letter: The answer is Trumpistan

In response to your questions from “Lessons from the Ohio Valley” (May 25 editorial): The answer is Trumpistan.

Most of the municipal leaders in Southwest and Southside Virginia are attempting to govern in Trumpistan, where the Trump Cult rules.

In Trumpistan renewable energy is a Liberal thing and therefore very bad.

To those in the Trump Cult the climate crisis and the decline of fossil fuels is the result of a Liberal conspiracy. Some of those leaders worship Donald and some are just in fear of him and his mob. The result is the same.

Bob Egbert, Roanoke

 

