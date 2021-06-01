Letter: The answer is Trumpistan

In response to your questions from “Lessons from the Ohio Valley” (May 25 editorial): The answer is Trumpistan.
Most of the municipal leaders in Southwest and Southside Virginia are attempting to govern in Trumpistan, where the Trump Cult rules.
In Trumpistan renewable energy is a Liberal thing and therefore very bad.
To those in the Trump Cult the climate crisis and the decline of fossil fuels is the result of a Liberal conspiracy. Some of those leaders worship Donald and some are just in fear of him and his mob. The result is the same.
Bob Egbert, Roanoke