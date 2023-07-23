Stop calling US ‘Banana Republic’

Donald Trump’s MAGA buddies’ comments insult the United States by saying this country is a “Banana Republic.”

“Banana Republic” is a euphemism for a dictatorship. This country may have its faults; we do not live in a perfect world, but being a dictatorship is not one of them.

If it were, the governor’s hero, former President Trump, would already be in jail. Unlike the United States, dictatorships are not big on “innocent until proven guilty.”

Given that Trump could face charges of insurrection and espionage, in a dictatorship that would put him in front of a firing squad. Try wandering off with state secrets in North Korea and see what happens.

Nothing like that will happen in this case. In all probability, the court will either acquit Trump or give some slap-on-the-wrist punishment.

Perhaps a fine, and some loosely enforced probation. After all, he, like Hillary Clinton, is a rich politician, and they rarely get the same treatment as common folk.

Consider, too, that the judge in this matter is Aileen Cannon, who is not about to throw the man who got her the job in jail. Earlier, she demonstrated her bias by attempting to halt the Justice Department’s investigation.

July is the month we celebrate the birth of our country brought about by the Declaration of Independence, a document that sets out American ideals based on God-given rights. We still have these. People in “Banana Republics” do not. It is time the media stopped giving credence to such nonsense.

Steve Bailey, Richmond