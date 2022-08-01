Letter: The beer hall putsch and the storming of the Capitol

On Nov. 8 and 9, 1923, Adolf Hitler attempted to overthrow the democratically elected German government and declare himself Chancellor. Hitler started his putsch in one of Munich’s beer halls. He ended it, unsuccessfully, a few blocks away in front of a loggia known as the “Feldherrnhalle.” A number of people were killed; many of the perpetrators were arrested.

Hitler was not a citizen at the time. He could have easily been deported to his native Austria. The judges, conservative and not unsympathetic to Hitler’s hostility to the Berlin government, instead gave Hitler a very light sentence. He was incarcerated at a fortress at Landsberg, where he could accept visitors and write his "Mein Kampf." He was released by the end of 1924.

In hindsight there is agreement that a harsher sentence and deportation might have prevented the nightmare Germany, and Europe, had to experience. Instead, the initiator of the 1923 putsch and his storm troopers were left to continue subverting Germany’s new, and fragile, democracy.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump refused to recognize the legitimacy of the last presidential election. He claimed to have won the election “in a landslide,” but without any proof. He sent his followers, including his version of storm troopers, to the Capitol to prevent the certification of his successor. There are, of course, a number of differences between the plot of 1923 and that of 2021. One of them is that the perpetrator of 1923 got too light a sentence, whereas the perpetrator of 2021 has so far not even been indicted.

Arnold Schuetz, Blacksburg