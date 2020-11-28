Letter: The best and worst of times

For our country, the year 2020 was the best of times, and yet the worst of times!

It was gratifying to see emails and documents released by the government that repudiated the Russian collusion charges made by Democrats against our president. But it was shocking to learn, from these same documents, that the DOJ, FBI and intelligence agencies of the previous administration spied on the opposition party’s campaign. Even worse, these agencies ignored existing jurisprudence to entrap and prosecute witnesses, trying to remove a duly elected president from office.

We had the best economy ever, with solid gains in GDP. Employment reached record levels, but this time minorities were not left out. Everyone could find good paying jobs, helping the poor move out of poverty, toward the “middle class” they always sought. But then a pandemic, like never before, arrived and was politicized. Democrats used it like a “battering ram,” to lock down, destroy the economy, hoping to win an election.

Democrats have always been good “schemers.” No different in 2020, when they asked “blue state” governors to flood their states with millions of mail-in ballots, to be used in the presidential elections.