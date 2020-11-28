Letter: The best and worst of times

For our country, the year 2020 was the best of times, and yet the worst of times!
It was gratifying to see emails and documents released by the government that repudiated the Russian collusion charges made by Democrats against our president. But it was shocking to learn, from these same documents, that the DOJ, FBI and intelligence agencies of the previous administration spied on the opposition party’s campaign. Even worse, these agencies ignored existing jurisprudence to entrap and prosecute witnesses, trying to remove a duly elected president from office.
We had the best economy ever, with solid gains in GDP. Employment reached record levels, but this time minorities were not left out. Everyone could find good paying jobs, helping the poor move out of poverty, toward the “middle class” they always sought. But then a pandemic, like never before, arrived and was politicized. Democrats used it like a “battering ram,” to lock down, destroy the economy, hoping to win an election.
Democrats have always been good “schemers.” No different in 2020, when they asked “blue state” governors to flood their states with millions of mail-in ballots, to be used in the presidential elections.
Its purpose was to create chaos, and to assure late vote counts. And it did!?! Unfortunately, 50% of American voters do not trust the voting counts.
Another attempt to remove President Trump in 2020 was through impeachment, orchestrated by Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler, the liars of choice for the Russian collusion hoax. It was based on Trump’s call to Ukraine’s PM asking him to investigate Burisma, a local energy company that had requested and received U.S. aid. As it turned out, Biden had helped his son secure a seat on the Burisma board that, like the Chinese firm’s “loan,” paid his son and family millions of dollars.
A prominent sports commentator described our recent election as “hate versus love.” I agree that hate motivated Democrat voters. But no Republican “loved” Trump’s ego or his “unpresidential” tweets. But we had great respect for his patriotism, work ethic, his fortitude under pressure, his promises kept, and accomplishments in office. Respect, that was our motivation.
Phillip W. Unger, Daleville
