Letter: The burden of Alzheimer's Disease in Virginia

A few weeks ago, the Alzheimer's Association released their updated Facts and Figures report. This is another excellent example of their advocacy efforts all backed up with impactful data that unfortunately shows the increasing burden this disease is having on patients and families throughout Virginia.

As a geriatric psychiatrist, I have been treating Alzheimer's disease and other dementias for many decades. I entered the field excited about the new science around the brain and the promise of cures. While good treatment options are now available and still coming through the pipeline (over 104 disease-modifying treatments currently in clinical trials), the cure for AD has not happened. I applaud the association to continue to push for better treatments through research, to find the cure and stop this devastating progressive disease for the 150,000 currently suffering in Virginia alone.

The majority of my clinical work is in helping patients and families navigate and live with this very long illness. In Virginia, more than 350,000 caregivers provided a total of 525 million hours of unpaid care, valued at $8.5 billion. Over one billion Medicaid dollars in Virginia are spent on this disease and all costs are increasing yearly, and by just 2025 are projected to increase 26.6%. Thanks to research, we are much better at diagnosing AD and beginning early treatment which is so important. More effort has been focused on identifying Mild Cognitive Impairment which 12%-18% of those above 60 have and is often a precursor to AD.

The full report and other helpful facts and tidbits can be found on the Alzheimer's Association website. I again applaud the association for bringing the facts to the public, advocating for new treatments and investment in significant brain research, its work with providers to improve diagnosis and early treatment, and its unwavering urgent commitment to decrease the increasing burden this disease has on so many Virginia families.

David Trinkle, Roanoke