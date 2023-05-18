It is not difficult to understand, and sympathize with, higher education’s budget problems, which are caused by inflation and reduced public funding. However, continually passing the financial burden onto the students is ill-advised.

Colleges and universities cannot keep on charging exorbitant tuition and fees without consequences.

Sooner or later, the damaging effects of educational debt on student achievement and well-being will be severe and far-reaching.

Awarding more financial aid and scholarships will be beneficial. However, given the scale of the tuition problem it seems unlikely that these alone will provide sufficient relief. Perhaps the universities could find economies within their extensive administrative structures — possibly trimming low priority, low impact programs and projects, and using the savings to curb tuition increases.

Restructuring is a complicated exercise; however, businesses do it all the time to better serve their clients and customers. Efficiency and affordability go hand-in-hand.

Words are easy. Action is the real test.

Peter Eyre, Blacksburg