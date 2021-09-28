Letter: The country is different now

In 1943 at 17 years old and fresh out of high school, I enlisted in the U.S. Army and wore the uniform proudly for two and a half years. But the country I went to war for is totally different from the country I now live in at 95.

I am ashamed of what we have become. We have a president who is either evil or brain dead. He is Midas in reverse. Everything he touches goes south. Donald Trump was finally bringing order to our border mess left by his predecessor, and Joe Biden with a stroke of his pen brought the mess back on steroids. Another stroke of a pen increased the cost of gasoline.

And Afghanistan! Where do I start? Had he and his cronies tried to create a catastrophe, and I think they did, they couldn't have done a better job. They assured the success of the Taliban by removing the military before civilians, and you thought Biden had just done a dumb thing.

The media who showed a very brief concern for the debacle of the withdrawal are back in bed with Biden, giving him cover for firing the 18 capable conservatives from military boards. If you aren't concerned about Biden's next move you must be brain dead.