Letter: The courage of the grandstand

Those of us in Virginia’s Ninth District should walk with a special sense of pride because of Rep. Morgan Griffith’s heroic stand to call out Pennsylvania’s Connor Lamb for pointing out that some House members lied about the validity of the recent presidential election. Though some might be more interested in correcting the lies, our brave representative loudly and persistently objected to anyone stating the obvious that lies were being told. It takes real courage to mount the grandstand and hide from the truth in plain site.