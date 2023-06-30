The timeline of a human generation is usually defined as “about 20–⁠30 years, when children grow up, become adults, and begin to have children.” When the Supreme Court Dodds v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturned 49 years of legal precedent it rejected two generations of women’s reproductive rights and has taken us back to the time before Roe v. Wade.

The present attempt to have the 1873 Comstock Act stop the delivery of the abortion medication Mifepristone through the U.S. postal system is trying to take us back to the time of Margaret Sanger in 1916, when she was arrested for opening a birth control clinic.

Though it has never been fully repealed, much of the Comstock Act was overturned in a long series of court cases, the most famous in 1965, when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized contraception for married couples in Griswold v. Connecticut. If this case, which is presently before the Fifth District Court of Appeals in Texas, is successful, then it will disregard two generations of married couples’ reproductive rights. It is my hope the court will see the wisdom in past accepted protections, instead of throwing them away.

Edna Whittier, Floyd