Letter: The debate debacle

As witnessed by millions on Sept. 29, our current debate structure and guidelines for important national debates by candidates for President are completely upside down! Currently, any candidate can go on national television and say anything without any regard or relationship to the truth or the facts of the issue at hand. Truth, facts and reality are only checked and verified after the public event is seen by millions of citizens in real time. Isn’t this the craziest system ever concocted?

A much better approach that would be more informative and meaningful would be to have the debates filmed in an empty arena occupied only by the candidates, the moderator, and an army of fact-checking experts. The moderator would ask questions from many sources including those selected from actual U.S. citizens. The candidates would answer each question in a strict time limited segment. If the answer went over the time limit, a warning light would flash; and after 30 seconds, the candidate’s microphone would turn off. Only one person would be permitted to speak at a time, without interruption! Enforced by turning off the other person’s microphone when the other is speaking. After the 90-minutes debate is concluded, and an adequate time is allowed, the fact checkers would evaluate all of the answers. There would be a majority consensus to determine if the candidate answered truthfully. If they lied, a light would be displayed on the front of their podium indicating their deception “LIAR,” in addition if the candidate does not answer the question posed, another light would display “candidate refuses to answer.” The public would only be able to view the debate performance after all the facts were checked. The debate would then be shown on television at a pre-announced time, allowing all citizens to see and hear the verified responses; so that a potential leader can be properly and effectively evaluated. This would go a long way to restore our faith in the election process.